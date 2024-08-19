Which Linux Distro Is Most Like Windows?

Tux Machines

Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy

The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

MSI’s MS-C913 Fanless PC Compatible with Jetson Orin Nano & Orin NX Series

MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.

M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick: Affordable Quadcopter and Controller Solutions Based on the M5StampS3 Platform

Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

Jetway JNUC-ADN1: NUC Board Featuring Intel N97 Processor and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.

Low-Cost R128-DevKit Features XuanTie RISC-V CPU, HiFi5 DSP, and Advanced Wireless Connectivity

DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

9to5Linux

CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment

With this new ISO release, CachyOS now supports System76’s COSMIC Alpha desktop environment written in Rust. This can be installed on the distribution using the sudo pacman -S cosmic-session command in a Terminal app after installing CachyOS.

Archinstall 2.8.2 Arch Linux Installer Speeds Up Mirror Loading and Download

Archinstall 2.8.2 is the second maintenance update in the Archinstall 2.8 series and it’s here to optimize the mirror listing by using /mirrors/status/json/ instead of /mirrorlist/, which speeds up the loading of mirrors and downloading during installation.

Which Linux Distro Is Most Like Windows?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 19, 2024

Different Linux distros

Quoting: Which Linux Distro Is Most Like Windows? —

Linux is driven by a fundamentally different philosophy than Windows. So while you can pick from dozens of user-friendly distros that simplify the Linux experience, it remains entirely separate from Windows. That’s why Linux will never be a Windows clone.

Now, be aware that there are developers out there who have tried to create Linux distros that copy the Windows user interface pixel-for-pixel (including visual assets like icons and animations). Both projects have a shady history, including selling license keys for free software, so we won't name them here. If you see someone out there making exact replications of Windows, you're safest staying away.

Read on

