It’s not just knowing how to set up and maintain your servers and understanding how system commands work that makes you a good system administrator. You need to know how to fix things when something breaks down, how to keep systems and data secure, how to monitor performance, how to manage backups, and how to craft clever scripts that make your work more consistent and save you time to do all the rest of your work. It’s knowing these things and holding yourself to a set of cardinal rules that can help you keep your systems running smoothly and your users happy.

I spent more than 30 years managing Linux servers. My jobs ranged from doing all the systems work in a company with only a few employees to managing all the servers in the physics and astronomy department at a high-ranked university and a couple large and several significant federal agencies. Keeping my skills honed and my attention focused was always invaluable.