Security researchers have discovered a severe vulnerability in the Linux kernel that could allow attackers to gain full control over affected systems. Dubbed “SLUBStick,” the exploit technique uses memory allocation flaws to achieve arbitrary read and write access to kernel memory.

The vulnerability, detailed in a paper by Graz University of Technology researchers, affects recent Linux kernel versions, including 5.19 and 6.2. It allows unprivileged users to elevate privileges and potentially escape container environments.