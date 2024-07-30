Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 28th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate

It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.11 opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.10 was released, so it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.

Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New

Completely rewritten using OCI (Open Container Initiative) images and powered by Linux kernel 6.9, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” features a pure GNOME 46 desktop and includes a hybrid Debian base as the system has been transitioned from Ubuntu to a mix of Debian packages and Vib modules, which should offer users increased flexibility and control over updates and configuration.

You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How

Released earlier this week, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is the latest stable version of the popular Linux Mint distribution featuring the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment, up-to-date packages from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” repositories, and a newer kernel, namely Linux 6.8, for better hardware support.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2024

We do not learn by experience, but by our capacity for experience - Buddha

Updated This Past Day

  1. Genuinely Worried About Taiwan, a Tech Powerhouse That Gave Us EEE PC
    Taiwan is an avid adopter of GNU/Linux and home of the EEE PC, the first netbook of its kind, which also shipped GNU/Linux by default (out of the box)
  2. Addictive Behaviour Leads to a False Measure of Productivity
    Ensure the metrics to strive for actually make sense, rather than release endorphins
  3. Something for GNU/Linux Aficionados to Celebrate and Take Note of, Fake Microsoft 'Results' Coming Tomorrow
    Be very sceptical but what Microsoft's media operatives already draft for tomorrow
  4. Central Staff Committee of the European Patent Office (EPO) Reports Growing Secrecy at the EPO
    "the first bonus round of 2024 ... been notably missing any statistics at all"
  5. ZDNet Has Become a Shopping Spam Site, Just Like the Sister Site CNET
    In many ways the site has become an SEO farm and is practically dead as a news source

  6. Gemini Links 29/07/2024: Automation vs Scarcity and Understanding Gemini
    Links for the day
  7. Windows Kills Even When There's No War
    Russians or no Russians, war or no war, Microsoft kills. It's time to get rid of it.
  8. Something Went Horribly Wrong For Microsoft in Finland
    In the past 2 years Vista 11 hardly grew among versions of Windows
  9. Defining Pseudo-journalists
    Three days ago WikiLeaks shared the image
  10. Fight Less, Collaborate More
    Competition is OK, committing crimes is not OK
  11. [Meme] When It Gets Harder to Make Ends Meet in a Family (Without Promotions)
    EPO salaries decreasing, working hours/stress increase every year, so what might this lead to?
  12. [Meme] Engaging With Women
    "You hurt my feelings."
  13. Anti-Free Software Militants Reported to the Police for Second Time This Month
    They have resorted to criminal activities against not only yours truly but also relatives
  14. Links 29/07/2024: Persistent Microsoft Layoffs Cause More Unions to Form
    Links for the day
  15. Poul-Henning Kamp (phk) Explains Insecure Boot
    Monopolies always abuse their power
  16. [Video] Software Freedom Starts With Code and Needs Coders, Not Microsofters and Pseudo-Politicians in Charge
    Geeks get replaced by wannabe politicians who cannot and do not code
  17. Mozilla Firefox Used to Dominate Cuba, Now It's Chrome
    Firefox also 4 times bigger than Microsoft
  18. Gemini Links 29/07/2024: Starting Chess and Why Automation is Not a Panacea
    Links for the day
  19. Responding to Us In Mastodon
    Because many of those people who claim to have issues with us actually have personal issues
  20. In Thailand, Microsoft and Mozilla Now Have the Same Share (Roughly)
    Perhaps one day the share of GNU/Linux in Thailand will be similar to India's
  21. [Meme] ZDNet's Downfall Will be the SPAM (the Editor Moved From CNET to ZDNet, the Strategy Moved Also)
    Jason Hiner, ZDNet Editor In Chief
  22. [Meme] Microsoft's Concept of a 'Secure' Boot
    "Linux is communism, I refuse to let you use it"
  23. [Video] UEFI Insecure Boot: Another Nail in the Coffin
    let's discuss the matter
  24. Lessened Accountability Because Technology Replaces Humans for Many Tasks
    It's a big problem when machines cannot be held accountable but at the same time inherit tasks where accountability is legally essential
  26. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 28, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, July 28, 2024
  27. The Politics of Calls for Assassination
    wanting to assassinate people is wrong and calling for assassinations is also wrong
  28. China and India: High-Impact Nations in the Future of Computing
    In India, GNU/Linux rose to 16.2% today
  29. A Month of Mass Layoffs at Microsoft
    Microsoft isn't doing well and in the coming days one must look carefully or watch out for what Microsoft hides from the public (and shareholders)
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New
After more than a year in the works, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” has been released today for this Debian-based operating system built with simplicity in mind and offering a vanilla GNOME desktop experience.
Google starts rolling out Android Cross-device services - PhoneArena
Linux Mint 22 – subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system
Linux Mint is not known for continuously releasing many gadgets and a plethora of new internal and visual changes
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
GNU/Linux Now at 16.2% in India (Desktops and Laptops) [original]
This means that Windows is quickly losing its "monopoly-like" status
 
Wine 9.14 Released
The Wine development release 9.14 is now available
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 28th, 2024
The 198th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 28th, 2024.
Forlinx FET3576-C Rockchip RK3576 SoM powers feature-rich OK3576-C board for AIoT applications
In terms of software, the SoM is compatible with Linux 6.1.57 and Android and supports multi-task and multi-scenario parallel processing
There are so many terminal emulators available for Linux that the choice is, frankly, bamboozling
Review: SysLinuxOS 12.4
SysLinuxOS is a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution designed for system administrators
What I did in KDE/Plasma Mobile land in July-ish
As an exciting update, near the end of June (the 25th to be exact) I got accepted to the KDE dev team
What’s Come of Lubuntu as of its 24.04 Release?
Lubuntu 24.04 was released along with the other Ubuntu flavored back in April 2024
KDE Snaps, Kubuntu, Debian updates and “Oh no, not again..”
This week our family suffered another loss with my brother in-law
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel series.
Android 15 Beta 4 update released, One UI 7.0 Beta could release soon
Review of Pironman 5 mini PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Pironman 5 tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5
Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How
Today, the Linux Mint team opened the upgrade path from Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” to the latest Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” allowing existing users to upgrade their installations.
The uncertain possible futures of Unix graphical desktops
inux is the primary target of KDE and especially Gnome, so Wayland being the future on Linux has gotten developers for Gnome to start moving toward a Wayland-only vision
OPNsense 24.7 Released with Enhanced Security and Performance
OPNsense 24.7 'Thriving Tiger' open-source firewall and routing platform rolls out powered by FreeBSD 14.1
Zulip 9.0 Team Collaboration Chat Rolls Out New Features
Zulip Server 9.0, a free and open-source Microsoft Teams alternative, brings streamlined navigation, updated channels, and faster messaging
Konsole 24.12.0 Introduces Automatic Session Output Saving Feature
For developers, system administrators, and command-line enthusiasts, Konsole has always been a reliable terminal emulator within the KDE ecosystem
New Plasma Icons: A Visual Design Update
Hey everyone! Finally a video update after 3 months of work
Triaging your own project’s Bugzilla tickets
I’ve been beating the bug triage drum for a number of years
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.2, Linux 6.9.12, Linux 6.6.43, Linux 6.1.102, Linux 5.15.164, Linux 5.10.223, Linux 5.4.281, and Linux 4.19.319
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.2 kernel
Windows TCO: ClownStrike Circus Not Over Yet, North Korea Takes Advantage of Windows Holes
some ongoing chaos
What happened to the CentOS Forums
If you try to go to the CentOS Forums, you will instead be directed to the status page
Linux Mint 22: A Look at the Best New Features
Learn about the best new features of Linux Mint 22, "Wilma".
Editor of OSNews calls for the murder of a Conservative, Jewish Tech Journalist
Leftist Extremist OSNews says Lunduke is "Nazi" who must "die".
Tux Machines Sped Up a Bit [original]
To some people, 3 seconds feels like eternity
pgmetrics, Red Hat, Free Software, and Openwashing
VirtualBox 7.1 Promises Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing on Linux
Oracle released today the beta version of the upcoming VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for public testing, a major update that promises exciting new features and improvements.
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22 is now available for download as the latest stable release of this popular Ubuntu-based operating system for the masses featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.