Genuinely Worried About Taiwan, a Tech Powerhouse That Gave Us EEE PC
Taiwan is an avid adopter of GNU/Linux and home of the EEE PC, the first netbook of its kind, which also shipped GNU/Linux by default (out of the box)
Addictive Behaviour Leads to a False Measure of Productivity
Ensure the metrics to strive for actually make sense, rather than release endorphins
Something for GNU/Linux Aficionados to Celebrate and Take Note of, Fake Microsoft 'Results' Coming Tomorrow
Be very sceptical but what Microsoft's media operatives already draft for tomorrow
Central Staff Committee of the European Patent Office (EPO) Reports Growing Secrecy at the EPO
"the first bonus round of 2024 ... been notably missing any statistics at all"
ZDNet Has Become a Shopping Spam Site, Just Like the Sister Site CNET
In many ways the site has become an SEO farm and is practically dead as a news source
Gemini Links 29/07/2024: Automation vs Scarcity and Understanding Gemini
Links for the day
Windows Kills Even When There's No War
Russians or no Russians, war or no war, Microsoft kills. It's time to get rid of it.
Something Went Horribly Wrong For Microsoft in Finland
In the past 2 years Vista 11 hardly grew among versions of Windows
Defining Pseudo-journalists
Three days ago WikiLeaks shared the image
Fight Less, Collaborate More
Competition is OK, committing crimes is not OK
[Meme] When It Gets Harder to Make Ends Meet in a Family (Without Promotions)
EPO salaries decreasing, working hours/stress increase every year, so what might this lead to?
[Meme] Engaging With Women
"You hurt my feelings."
Anti-Free Software Militants Reported to the Police for Second Time This Month
They have resorted to criminal activities against not only yours truly but also relatives
Links 29/07/2024: Persistent Microsoft Layoffs Cause More Unions to Form
Links for the day
Poul-Henning Kamp (phk) Explains Insecure Boot
Monopolies always abuse their power
[Video] Software Freedom Starts With Code and Needs Coders, Not Microsofters and Pseudo-Politicians in Charge
Geeks get replaced by wannabe politicians who cannot and do not code
Mozilla Firefox Used to Dominate Cuba, Now It's Chrome
Firefox also 4 times bigger than Microsoft
Gemini Links 29/07/2024: Starting Chess and Why Automation is Not a Panacea
Links for the day
Responding to Us In Mastodon
Because many of those people who claim to have issues with us actually have personal issues
In Thailand, Microsoft and Mozilla Now Have the Same Share (Roughly)
Perhaps one day the share of GNU/Linux in Thailand will be similar to India's
[Meme] ZDNet's Downfall Will be the SPAM (the Editor Moved From CNET to ZDNet, the Strategy Moved Also)
Jason Hiner, ZDNet Editor In Chief
[Meme] Microsoft's Concept of a 'Secure' Boot
"Linux is communism, I refuse to let you use it"
[Video] UEFI Insecure Boot: Another Nail in the Coffin
let's discuss the matter
Lessened Accountability Because Technology Replaces Humans for Many Tasks
It's a big problem when machines cannot be held accountable but at the same time inherit tasks where accountability is legally essential
The Politics of Calls for Assassination
wanting to assassinate people is wrong and calling for assassinations is also wrong
China and India: High-Impact Nations in the Future of Computing
In India, GNU/Linux rose to 16.2% today
A Month of Mass Layoffs at Microsoft
Microsoft isn't doing well and in the coming days one must look carefully or watch out for what Microsoft hides from the public (and shareholders)
