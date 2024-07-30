Games: Please, Touch The Artwork 2, Alien: Rogue Incursion (VR), and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Please, Touch The Artwork 2 adds Linux support
While it was already playable with Proton, the developer of Please, Touch The Artwork 2 has added a Native Linux version. Announced in a Steam post on Friday, 26th June they mentioned [...]:
GamingOnLinux ☛ Alien: Rogue Incursion (VR) looks like it will turn me into a nervous wreck
I'm looking forward to playing through another proper single-player VR game, and it looks like Alien: Rogue Incursion may be my next big one. That is, as long as SteamVR with the Valve Index on Linux is in a good enough state to run it when it releases late this year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ProtonUp-Qt v2.10.2 adds support for the WineZGUI launcher and old compatibility tools
ProtonUp-Qt is such a useful tool for Linux desktop and Steam Deck gaming, giving you an easy all-in-one way to add different versions of GE-Proton and other tools to different launchers and a new version is out now with v2.10.2.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-11 released with fixes for Dragon Age: Inquisition, WRC 4
Another release of GE-Proton / Proton-GE with version 9-11 updating various stuff behind the scenes, along with some more game-specific fixes for Linux desktop and Steam Deck gaming.