Latest in RedHat.com
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s New in OpenShift Virtualization 4.16
OpenShift Virtualization enables you to migrate your existing virtual machine (VM)-based workloads to Red Hat OpenShift, allowing you to modernize your operations. You can take advantage of the speed and simplicity of a comprehensive modern application platform, while preserving your existing virtualization investments. Here's some of what's new in our OpenShift Virtualization 4.16 release.
-
Red Hat ☛ Try OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and integrate with Apache Camel
Access the Developer Sandbox for Red Bait OpenShift to learn with guidance the basics of powering applications with AI. The sandbox is a free-to-use environment that includes OpenShift AI, where you can create and deploy models and connect services using Apache Camel as our integration Swiss Army knife to build AI-enabled APIs.
-
Red Hat ☛ Protecting your models made easy with Authorino
In my previous article, we explored how easy is to deploy KServe on Red Hat OpenShift using Open Data Hub. Now that we have KServe installed, it's time to deploy a model. In this post, we will register the popular SKlearn runtime as a custom
ServingRuntimeand deploy the iris model.
While KServe makes it very easy to deploy models, it doesn't mean that everyone should have access to these models. Restricting access to certain individuals helps conserve resources. In this example, the runtime is CPU-based, but if you're using a GPU-based runtime, this resource issue becomes even more significant. Open Data Hub (ODH) and Red Hat OpenShift AI have made it simpler than ever with the integration of Authorino into the model serving components from ODH 2.10 and OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) 2.9.
-
Red Hat ☛ A quick look at large language models with Node.js, Podman desktop, and the Granite model
We’ve been learning a lot about large language models (LLMs) and how they can be used with Node.js and JavaScript. If you want to follow what we’ve learned, you can check out this learning path that we put together on our journey so far: How to get started with large language models and Node.js.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Add first boot scripts to golden images with Red Hat Insights image builder
Insights image builder has recently added the first boot script configuration feature to embed scripts in the image that are run when an instance first starts up. This enables you to run your scripts to do any variety of custom tasks. This new pre-release feature is currently available by enabling Preview mode and will later transition to full production support status.
-
Red Hat ☛ 5 myths about platform engineering, debunked
Myths and misconceptions tend to run rampant in the fast-moving software development space, and with the growing popularity of platform engineering, it's no surprise that there's confusion around the concept. Is platform engineering a developer's dream come true, a magical land of streamlined processes and rapid innovation? Or is it a productivity-sucking plague, a bureaucratic nightmare that slows everything down?
Buckle up, because we're strapping on our myth-busting goggles and diving deep into the world of platform engineering. We'll separate fact from fiction, explore common myths, and ultimately reveal whether platform engineering is a blessing or a burden for your development workflow.