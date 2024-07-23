Latest in RedHat.com

In my previous article, we explored how easy is to deploy KServe on Red Hat OpenShift using Open Data Hub. Now that we have KServe installed, it's time to deploy a model. In this post, we will register the popular SKlearn runtime as a custom ServingRuntime and deploy the iris model.

While KServe makes it very easy to deploy models, it doesn't mean that everyone should have access to these models. Restricting access to certain individuals helps conserve resources. In this example, the runtime is CPU-based, but if you're using a GPU-based runtime, this resource issue becomes even more significant. Open Data Hub (ODH) and Red Hat OpenShift AI have made it simpler than ever with the integration of Authorino into the model serving components from ODH 2.10 and OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) 2.9.