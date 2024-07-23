Windows TCO: Ransom, Medical Data Leaked, and Worldwide Outages That Get Regulators' Attention

And this is the reason why on Friday, planes couldn’t fly and people died as hospitals were down. It’s not because of FOSS, it’s not because of any malicious agent. The reason is standardization of our industry. It’s not only never been as boring as it is now, but it has never been less resident. If the market was healthy and there were dozens of bigger players instead of a few gigantic ones, no single outage would be as severe.

And the worst part? No one, who is actually responsible, will be to blame. No C level asshole will go to jail, or will even visit court. CrowdStrike will lose some stock value for a few weeks, then it will all be forgotten. Business as usual.