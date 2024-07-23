today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Manage Image Metadata Using ExifTool In Linux
This detailed guide explains what ExifTool is, how to install ExifTool on Linux...
-
TecMint ☛ 10 Lesser Known Linux Commands – Part 2
Every command you type in the terminal gets recorded in the history and can be retried using the history command.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Zabbix Server on Ubuntu 24.04
Zabbix is a powerful open-source monitoring tool used to keep track of network services, servers, and other devices. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Zabbix Server on Ubuntu 24.04. We will cover each step in simple terms, making it easy for beginners to follow along.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ NGINX If Else Directives: Understanding Its Usage
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install R on Debian 12, 11, or 10 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 14 on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OnlyOffice on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Darktable on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Open .gz and .tgz Files in Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Terminator on GNU/Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PhotoQT on GNU/Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BleachBit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. BleachBit is a free and open-source system cleaning software that helps users free up disk space, maintain privacy, and optimize system performance. It’s designed to work across multiple platforms, including GNU/Linux distributions like Ubuntu.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Fedora 40. WordPress stands as the most popular content management system (CMS), powering over 40% of websites worldwide.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create Users on Linux
Creating user accounts is key to managing GNU/Linux systems. It’s important whether you’re setting up a personal computer or managing a large network. The “useradd” and “adduser” commands are the main tools for adding new users in Linux. The “useradd” command gives detailed control over creating user accounts.
-