Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
CRN ☛ Microsoft Discloses ‘Gargantuan’ Release Of Patch Tuesday Fixes: Researcher
Microsoft made fixes available Tuesday for five critical vulnerabilities as part of its July patch release — while disclosing fixes for a near-record number of new CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) overall, according to a Trend Micro researcher.
Ziff Davis ☛ Passkey Redaction Attacks Affect GitHub and Microsoft Authentication
Hackers can use adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) attacks to compromise Microsoft, GitHub, and other online accounts. These attacks impact passkey options on login pages, making users choose less secure authentication methods. Learn more about the threat and mitigation best practices.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), Fedora (ghostscript, golang, httpd, libnbd, netatalk, rust-sequoia-chameleon-gnupg, rust-sequoia-gpg-agent, rust-sequoia-keystore, rust-sequoia-openpgp, and rust-sequoia-sq), Mageia (apache), Red Hat (booth, buildah, edk2, fence-agents, git, gvisor-tap-vsock, kernel, kernel-rt, less, libreswan, linux-firmware, openssh, pki-core, podman, postgresql-jdbc, python3, tpm2-tss, virt:rhel, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel modules), SUSE (krb5, poppler, and python-docker), and Ubuntu (apache2, cinder, glance, nova, and Tomcat).
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft China buys iPhones as Androids can't authenticate
That's a remarkable statement, for a couple of reasons. For one, China does not lack for app stores: local giants Tencent, Huawei, and Oppo all run Android app stores. Porting an app for distribution in those stores is not a chore that should terrify Earth's largest software developer.
Yet Microsoft appears not to want to make that effort.
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Microsoft switches from Android to iPhone in China
Microsoft has been under increased scrutiny after a series of security breaches, the latest being that of Russian hackers who spied and accessed e-mails of the company’s employees and customers earlier this year.
The development was first reported by Bloomberg News, which, citing an internal memo, said the Windows operating system developer instructed its employees in China to use Apple devices in the workplace from September.
