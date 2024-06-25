Software: Celluloid, LM Studio, LibreOffice, and WordPress
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Celluloid, GTK4 GUI for MPV, Adds Floating Header-bar, Faster Loading
Celluloid, free open-source GTK4 GUI front-end for MPV, released new 0.27 version hours ago. Celluloid, formerly GNOME MPV, is a media player interacts with mpv via the client Hey Hi (AI) allowing access to mpv’s powerful playback capabilities, while providing a modern user interface that looks native in Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, and other GNU/Linux with GNOME Desktop.
It's FOSS ☛ Using LM Studio to Run LLMs Easily, Locally and Privately
LM Studio makes it easier to find and install LLMs locally. You can also interact with them in the same neat graphical user interface.
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice social control media in 2023 – TDF’s Annual Report
We use our social control media channels to raise awareness about our work, share information and encourage new contributors to join us (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5.5
WordPress 6.5.5 is now available! This release features three security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. This minor release also includes 3 bug fixes in Core. You can download WordPress 6.5.5 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”.