Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, and More
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 376: Hackers Use New Malware Powered By Emojis
-
Destination Linux 376: Hackers Use New Malware Powered By Emojis
00:14:58 Dangerous Emojis
00:30:23 KDE Plasma 6.1 Released
00:38:31 Pixel 8 Enhancements
00:55:17 Gaming: BUG
01:09:06 Software Spotlight: UserLAnd
01:11:19 Outro
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 287
Unlocking the full potential of Nvidia graphics cards, hacking the otherwise bricked Spotify hardware device, Félim realised that his Borg backups could be significantly smaller, making wiring diagrams using text, silly terminal effects and colours, using a ThinkPad as a WiFi dongle, great lightweight distros for an ancient netbook, better Surveillance Giant Google searches, and more.
-
Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 207: The State of Digital Law and Policy in Canada as Parliament Breaks for the Summer
Parliament adjourned for the summer last week, meaning both the House of Commons and Senate are largely on hold until mid-September. The Law Bytes podcast focuses intensively on Canadian legislative and digital policy developments and with another Parliamentary year in the books, this week’s episode takes a look back and take stock of where things stand. It features discussion on the implementation of the Internet streaming and news bills (C-11 and C-18) as well as an analysis of the current state of privacy,
WP [WordPress] Briefing: Episode 82: WCEU Hallway Track
Big events create big moments, and WordCamp Europe 2024 was no exception. Join host Josepha Haden Chomphosy on this episode of the WordPress Briefing as she shares her top insights and favorite highlights from the event. Discover what the WordPress community focused on during this exciting three-day gathering.