GNU: GNU Guile 3.0.10 and Emacs 29.4

Version

29.4 of the Emacs editor has been released. This is "an emergency

bugfix release" fixing a vulnerability that can cause

the editor to execute arbitrary shell code in Org mode. Anybody who runs Emacs on

untrusted files — including those using Gnus or one of the Emacs mail modes

— should be looking to update. For those who cannot update, a pair of

messages from Russ

Allbery and Florian Weimer

investigates how to disable the Org-mode evaluation, a task that is

seemingly more complicated than it should be.