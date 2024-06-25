GNU: GNU Guile 3.0.10 and Emacs 29.4
GNU ☛ GNU Guile: GNU Guile 3.0.10 released
We are pleased to finally announce the release of GNU Guile 3.0.10! This release is mainly a bug-fix release, though it does include a number of new features: [...]
LWN ☛ Emacs 29.4 released
Version
29.4 of the Emacs editor has been released. This is "an emergency
bugfix release" fixing a vulnerability that can cause
the editor to execute arbitrary shell code in Org mode. Anybody who runs Emacs on
untrusted files — including those using Gnus or one of the Emacs mail modes
— should be looking to update. For those who cannot update, a pair of
messages from Russ
Allbery and Florian Weimer
investigates how to disable the Org-mode evaluation, a task that is
seemingly more complicated than it should be.