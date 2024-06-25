posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2024



Quoting: Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket - Liliputing —

The prototype combines a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display, a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W single-board computer, an Atmega32U4 keyboard controller, and a custom printed circuit board with a set of keys laid out like a Ti-92 graphing calculator with some extra keys that work as a D-Pad and action buttons. There are also connection points for a Li-Po battery and a USB Type-C port for charging and USB Type-A port for peripherals.

But the prototype isn’t a finished product. It boots the Debian Linux-based Raspberry Pi OS with a few customizations, but the operating system hasn’t really been optimized for this form factor yet (and there are some aspects of the OS that don’t fit on a 1024 x 600 pixel display). And there’s no physical case for the computer – the circuit board is exposed and there are no physical keycaps for the keyboard.