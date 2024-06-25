posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2024



Quoting: Celluloid, the GTK Media Player, Gets First Update This Year - OMG! Ubuntu —

Celluloid (originally called GNOME MPV, albeit many moons ago) is an MPV-based media player able to leverage many of MPV’s ‘powerful playback capabilities’, but wrapped up within a more modern-looking GUI.

The latest Celluloid 0.27 releases serves as the the first major update to the app this year. It introduces a small clutch of changes aimed at improving overall performance, usability, and appearance.

Of these, the most eye-catching change is this...