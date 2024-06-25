Linux geeks cheer as Arm wrestles x86

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2024



Encouraging noises are coming from multiple directions around Linux support for both current and next-generation Arm64 kit.

The performance of the Apple Silicon-powered Macs has provoked new levels of interest in Arm64 kit by showing that modern Arm devices can equal or exceed the performance of x86-64. Naturally, Arm vendors are keen to exploit this interest, not only by introducing their own next-gen SoCs, but also by ensuring these have first-class Linux support, working drivers for GPUs, chipsets, and the various other software and hardware components that all need to work together for Arm64 Linux to install and run just as smoothly as proprietary OSes with proprietary drivers.

Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon X Elite chips look promising and the company is working to ensure good Linux support … although in the interest of balance, we have seen a report that the device's real-world performance isn't as impressive.