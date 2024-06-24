IBM Discrimination and Fedora Ableism
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Last week at The Lunduke Journal (June 16 - June 22, 2024)
Missouri v. IBM! Mozilla Executive v. Mozilla! Internet Archive & Piracy!
Aral Balkan ☛ Fedora has been shipping with a broken screen reader for nine years but the real problem is me – Aral Balkan
Fedora, a major Linux distribution, has been shipping with a broken screen reader for nine years.
This can only happen in an ableist culture.
If there is one takeaway you need from this post, it’s this.
Unless you’re interested in the details or the ensuing drama, you can stop reading here and you will not have missed out on much.