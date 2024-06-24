Linux and BSD news (Larry Finger has died)
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Larry Finger RIP
The linux-wireless mailing list carries the terse
notice that longtime networking developer Larry Finger passed away on
June 21. The LWN Kernel
Source Database shows that Finger contributed to 94 releases in
the (Git era) kernel history, starting with 2.6.16 — 1,464 commits in total. He will be missed.
BSD
-
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD Bhyve Companion Tools
Some time ago I wrote about how FreeBSD Bhyve can be used in the FreeBSD Bhyve Virtualization article. It was quite short after I moved from VirtualBox – and to be honest – I am really glad that I moved to Bhyve.
When I was working with VirtualBox – I was not fully happy – it just felt that FreeBSD is not its native environment. While most things worked the networking stuff sometimes required all VMs reboot and sometimes even entire FreeBSD host hard reset was needed. It was not often – but still.
Now – after almost a year with Bhyve hypervisor – and using vm-bhyve toolkit – I would like to share some tools that make everyday life easier and more productive.
