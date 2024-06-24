Linux and BSD news (Larry Finger has died)

Some time ago I wrote about how FreeBSD Bhyve can be used in the FreeBSD Bhyve Virtualization article. It was quite short after I moved from VirtualBox – and to be honest – I am really glad that I moved to Bhyve.

When I was working with VirtualBox – I was not fully happy – it just felt that FreeBSD is not its native environment. While most things worked the networking stuff sometimes required all VMs reboot and sometimes even entire FreeBSD host hard reset was needed. It was not often – but still.

Now – after almost a year with Bhyve hypervisor – and using vm-bhyve toolkit – I would like to share some tools that make everyday life easier and more productive.