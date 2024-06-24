]Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

If we're agreed that the Web is for user agency, then in order to figure out where the Web goes next we should probably spend some time looking at user agents a.k.a. browsers.

Browsers are hugely load-bearing in the Web's architecture, and yet they haven't changed very much in quite a while. You could pick up a copy of Mozilla Navigator from twenty years ago, or even IE3 from the 90s and you wouldn't be lost. Don't get me wrong, it's not as if browsers have been abandoned: they've been seeing remarkable incremental changes and, overall, browser engines are beautifully complex feats of engineering, called upon trillions of times a day. But our idea of what a browser is and does for us hasn't moved much in a long time and if we intend to work towards greater user agency it seems plausible that we should at the very least be open to considering a major overhaul of what a Web user agent looks like. We should, if nothing else, be asking some questions. Maybe, just maybe, our ancestors were wrong about some things.