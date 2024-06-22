Today's HowTos and Programming Leftovers
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
TecAdmin ☛ How To Install and Configure VNC Server on Ubuntu
VNC stands for “Virtual Network Computing” and is a system or set of protocols for sharing desktops. There are many software options available to access Linux-based desktops remotely, including TigerVNC, TightVNC, Vino, vnc4server, and more.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Systemd’s systemd-tmpfiles Command Can Put in Danger Your Home Directory
A user reports that running systemd 256's "systemd-tmpfiles" command with the added "--purge" option can delete the home directory's contents.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
KDAB ☛ Anchoring Qt Quick Components Instantiated with JSON
Curious about how to programmatically instantiate arbitrary QML components? Explore a pure QML implementation of the factory pattern with this blog series. In part 3, we evaluate a technique for anchoring nested components, and how to mitigate the risk for remote code execution.
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ What’s new in {PrettyCols} 1.1.0?
Back in September 2022 I submitted {PrettyCols}, an R package containing aesthetically pleasing colour palettes, to CRAN.
-
Rlang ☛ Practical Examples with healthyR.ts
Today I am going to go over some quick yet practical examples of ways that you can use the healthyR.ts package. This package is designed to help you analyze time series data in a more efficient and effective manner.
-
Rlang ☛ How Appsilon Delivers Impactful Products: What To Expect When You Work With Us
Ever wondered what it takes to develop a product? Imagine you’re choosing a company to make your product a reality. What makes you choose one over another? Is it their cool website or their experience with enterprises from Fortune500?
-
Rlang ☛ Vetiver: Model Deployment
-
-