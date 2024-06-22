Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ HUMINT in a cyber world
TL;DR HUMINT / Human Intelligence is gathered from a person in the location in question. It’s the sort of information we think of in the context of spying.
-
WhichUK ☛ How long will your smart tech last? Big brands fail to deliver on new laws
Despite new security laws being a legal requirement, many smart device brands are still unclear on how long they will support their products, or offer shockingly short policies
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (ghostscript and thunderbird), Debian (chromium, composer, libndp, and sendmail), Fedora (composer), Mageia (flatpak and python-scikit-learn), Red Hat (curl, ghostscript, and thunderbird), SUSE (hdf5 and opencc), and Ubuntu (gdb and php7.4, php8.1, php8.2, php8.3).
-
CBC ☛ 2024-06-12 [Older] Police arrest 3 in connection with massive Desjardins data breach
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Best practices to beat container misconfiguration
While misconfigured containers are a major challenge in cloud security, this can often be traced to shortcuts to cloud and containerisation divorced from the overall strategy.
-
Windows TCO
-
Silicon Angle ☛ LockBit resurgence sees ransomware attacks reach record high in May
A new report released today by NCC Group plc has found that ransomware attacks hit a record high in May, driven by a massive resurgence in LockBit ransomware attacks.
-