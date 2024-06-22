FOSS, Openwashing, and IBM
-
Medevel ☛ 300+ Open-source Free Tools for Data Scientists
Unveiling the Essence of Data Science
-
Openwashing
-
Silicon Angle ☛ FinOps Foundation debuts unified billing model for clown computing [Ed: Openwashing and buzzwords]
The 'Linux' Foundation’s FinOps Foundation initiative today launched version 1.0 of its open-source billing standard, called the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification. The hope is that the specification, FOCUS for short, will become the industry standard for cloud services providers, and make it easier for enterprises to manage, track and predict cloud spending.
-
-
Games
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Inside 22,734 Steam games
About a year ago I blogged about games that use curl. In that post I listed a bunch of well-known titles I knew use curl and there was a list of 136 additional games giving credit to curl. Kind of amazing that over one hundred games decided to use curl!
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Achieves Major Milestone for In-Vehicle Linux with Functional Safety Assessment and Certification for Linux Math Library
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that the Linux math library (libm.so glibc), a fundamental component of Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety certification from exida, a global leader in functional safety and cybersecurity certification. Red Hat is fully committed to attaining continuous and comprehensive safety certification of Linux natively for automotive applications and has the industry's largest pool of Linux maintainers and contributors committed to this initiative. This milestone underscores Red Hat's pioneering role in obtaining continuous and comprehensive Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) certification for Linux in automotive.
-
Forbes ☛ IBM’s InstructLab: A New Era For AI Model Creation And Performance [Ed: HEY HI hype]
-
NYPost ☛ Red state sues tech giant IBM over diversity 'quotas'
The state of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the technology giant, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), for unlawful practices in allegedly requiring racial and gender quotas in its hiring and promotion structures for employees.
-