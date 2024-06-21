today's leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Sound virtio: Community Update
Good news, there is active development of the virtio sound driver for Haiku. Key progress includes assigning channel maps to their respective streams and integrating PCM stream scanning.
Additionally, efforts have focused on modularizing the driver, ensuring compliance with Haiku’s coding standards, and laying the groundwork for further enhancements to functionality. While progress has been substantial, there are still areas requiring refinement as we continue to expand the driver’s capabilities.
Desktop/Laptop
Geeky Gadgets ☛ M6 N200 affordable GNU/Linux mini PC
The M6 N200 is a compact and affordable mini PC that offers a perfect balance of performance, flexibility, and user-friendliness. This small but mighty device comes pre-installed with backdoored Windows but also seamlessly runs various GNU/Linux distributions, making it an ideal choice for users who prefer open-source operating systems or enjoy the flexibility of dual-booting.
Game Rant ☛ Best Laptops for Linux in 2024
Linux, with its versatility and open-source nature, has become a preferred operating system for many tech lovers and professionals. However, laptops aren't generally tested for Linux during the design and manufacturing process.
Server
Net2 ☛ Thinking About Using GNU/Linux Hosting? Here’s What You Need To Know Before Committing
When you’re choosing a hosting provider, you have a choice, broadly, between a Windows-based or a Linux-based server; the latter is, unlike the former, an open-source system, which means that users can modify and produce alternative versions of theexisting code.
Debian Family
We deb it! TradingView Desktop now available as a Debian package for Linux
Linux enthusiasts, we’ve got news for you. Now, you can install the TradingView Desktop app as a Debian package.
We know, it took us three years to release the DEB installation option, but it’s definitely worth the wait. Now, you can enjoy the full power of TradingView Desktop with a package format that’s near and dear to your hearts.
BSD
Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD added initial support for Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X after 1 day
When a new processor is released, how long would you expect it to take before your favorite operating system adds support for it?
In the case of OpenBSD/arm64, the time lag can occasionally be measured in days if not hours.
