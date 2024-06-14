Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Student project: Vector Map Rendering with Qt
During the last six months, the Qt Group in Oslo hosted three students from NTNU in Gjøvik: Cecilia Bratlie, Eimen Oueslati, and Nils Petter Skalerud.
How to Check PHP Version in GNU/Linux (via 4 Methods)
PHP is a popular scripting language used in the backend during web development to take the client request, process the request and respond to it, or execute MySQL queries.
LWN ☛ Rethinking the PostgreSQL CommitFest model [LWN.net]
Many years ago, the PostgreSQL project started holding regular CommitFests to help tackle the work of reviewing and committing patches in a more organized fashion. That has served the project well, but some in the project are concerned that CommitFests are no longer meeting the needs of PostgreSQL or its contributors. A lengthy discussion on the pgsql-hackers mailing list turned up a number of complaints, a few suggestions for improvement, but little consensus or momentum toward a solution.
The CommitFest concept got its start in 2008, after a planned six-month development cycle took more than a year to complete. Dave Page detailed the plan in early 2008 to the mailing list, noting that it had been discussed previously and had received general approval. It would replace the traditional feature freeze with ""a series of 'commit fests' throughout the cycle"".
Axios ☛ GenAI code copilots from Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI, Meta can produce messy code
One study from Stanford found that programmers who had access to AI assistants "wrote significantly less secure code than those without access to an assistant."
Another study from researchers at Bilkent University in 2023 found that 30.5% of code generated by AI assistants was incorrect and 23.2% was partially incorrect, although these percentages varied among different code generators.
Arduino ☛ A gamified approach to therapy and motor skills testing
For children who experience certain developmental delays, specific types of physical therapies are often employed to assist them in improving their balance and motor skills/coordination. Ivan Hernandez, Juan Diego Zambrano, and Abdelrahman Farag were looking for a way to quantify the progress patients make while simultaneously presenting a gamified approach, so they developed a standalone node for equilibrium evaluation that could do both.