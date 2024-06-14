Many years ago, the PostgreSQL project started holding regular CommitFests to help tackle the work of reviewing and committing patches in a more organized fashion. That has served the project well, but some in the project are concerned that CommitFests are no longer meeting the needs of PostgreSQL or its contributors. A lengthy discussion on the pgsql-hackers mailing list turned up a number of complaints, a few suggestions for improvement, but little consensus or momentum toward a solution.

The CommitFest concept got its start in 2008, after a planned six-month development cycle took more than a year to complete. Dave Page detailed the plan in early 2008 to the mailing list, noting that it had been discussed previously and had received general approval. It would replace the traditional feature freeze with ""a series of 'commit fests' throughout the cycle"".