Mozilla censored for Vladimir Putin, gives "Firefox tips and tricks for creatives"
Meduza ☛ Mozilla reinstates Russians’ access to Firefox add-ons banned by federal censor
A day after reports that Mozilla had complied with orders from government officials and restricted access in Russia to several Firefox add-ons used to circumvent censorship, the company announced on Thursday that it’s reversed course and restored Russians’ access to the VPN and proxy-server technology. A spokesman told the newspaper Kommersant that Mozilla remains committed to supporting users in Russia and worldwide: [...]
Mozilla ☛ Firefox tips and tricks for creatives
On my way to the airport last week, my driver asked what I do for a living. “I’m a content creator,” I replied. “I’m the video lead at Mozilla.” “Wow, that sounds fun,” he said. It can be! But, like lots of other creative professions: It’s not as glamorous as it sounds.