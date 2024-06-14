Microsoft Grilled for Letting China and Russia Crack US Government Systems

Microsoft security controls came under scrutiny in April with the release of a U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) report that detailed “a cascade of security failures at Microsoft” that allowed threat actors linked to China to access “the official email accounts of many of the most senior U.S. government officials managing our country’s relationship with the People’s Republic of China” in a July 2023 attack.

Rather than make good on pledges to make cybersecurity a top priority, Microsoft followed with the cybersecurity equivalent of an own goal when it pushed ahead with the new Windows Recall screen recording feature despite the concerns of security and privacy advocates that the company belatedly tried to address.