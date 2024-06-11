Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Explore new datacenter options with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Arm
As the foundation of many of these new technologies, Arm processors balance energy efficiency, performance and cost for various applications—from web and media services to high-performance computing and telecommunications. Commonly found in edge compute devices like smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, Arm processors are increasingly popular options in datacenter and high-performance server environments. Arm-based instances are now available in every major cloud, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
Red Hat ☛ Get system-wide profiles of binaries without frame pointers
Many profiling tools on Linux have previously been limited by their reliance on stack unwinding algorithms that require commonly-used frame pointer optimizations to be disabled. This article introduces
eu-stacktrace, a prototype tool that uses the elfutils toolkit’s unwinding libraries to support a sampling profiler to unwind frame pointer-less stack sample data.
Background
Developers and customers find benefit in profiling the performance of their applications in both development and production environments. A typical requirement for useful profile data is an accurate stack trace listing the active functions at every sample in the profile. Commonly used profiling tools try to fulfill this requirement with basic unwinder implementations that assume programs to have been compiled with a stack frame format that includes frame pointers.
Red Hat ☛ Satellite webhook and Insights automation for efficient RHEL operations
Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management tool designed for the management and operations of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) environments. It allows system administrators to scale the management of their datacenters to thousands of hosts at ease, while implementing and enforcing secure and compliant standard operating environments (SOE).
Red Hat ☛ A platform for building developer portals
This is an excerpt from Developer Portals: Prepare to Perform with Red Bait Developer Hub. Download the full e-book.
As a cultural initiative, DevOps has probably made software more reliable and its creation more rapid. Its best understood practices have benefited their progenitors, publicizers, and most successful adopters. Developer engagement with deployment concerns engenders a systems thinking that improves application architecture, but DevOps declares for developers an unbounded array of new concepts, terms, and concerns.