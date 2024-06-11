Software: Buzzword/Hype Browsers for Linux, LLMs, and Clapper

This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.

Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.

The UP Xtreme i14 series is engineered for compact computing applications in industrial and commercial settings. It supports either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both paired with Intel Arc graphics. This series also features key interfaces such as GbE and multiple display support, accommodating a range of connectivity needs.

It’s been a long time coming and it’s also been challenging for the devs, but Raspberry Pi 5 support is finally here for both AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and AlmaLinux OS 8.10 releases, featuring the GNOME desktop environment as the default graphical interface.

Last week, TUXEDO Computers unveiled a prototype ARM notebook at the 2024 Computex Taipei computer trade fair powered by a Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm with 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz clock speed, a built-in Adreno GPU with 1.25 GHz clock speed, and 20W TDP, as well as 32 GB LPDDRX5 RAM.

Highlights of Firefox 127 include an updated screenshots feature that now lets you take screenshots of various :about: pages, as well as of file certain types like SVG, XML, and others, along with improved performance of capturing of large screenshots and improved accessibility through new keyboard shortcuts, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

