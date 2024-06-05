Openwashing With the "Linux" Brand
-
Biometric Update ☛ Linux’s OpenWallet Foundation launches forum to drive digital wallet interoperability [Ed: Conflating Linux with LF]
The OpenWallet Foundation (OWF) has launched a new framework for collaboration between governments, standards bodies and companies called the OpenWallet Forum, which will be hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Linux Foundation.
-
ARC ☛ ZEDEDA Joins the Linux Foundation’s Margo Project to Deliver Industrial Edge Interoperability [Ed: Misuse of the Linux trademark]
ZEDEDA announced that it has joined the Linux Foundation's Margo initiative as a steering committee member. Margo is a new open-source project focused on creating open standards for interoperability at the edge for industrial automation environments. The company joins founding members ABB, Capgemini, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.