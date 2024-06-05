Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Microsoft Azure Laying Off Thousands, Not Hundreds!
1,500 layoffs in Azure alone
[Meme] Future of IBM/Red Hat
Red Hat: our future is partnering with this Microsoft thing where there have been mass layoffs every year since 2020
New
Links 04/06/2024: Suppression in China Amid Tiananmen Massacre Anniversary, EU Cracking Down on Encryption
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/06/2024: New Feed Reader and Upcoming Closure of Chess Over Gemini
Links for the day
Microsoft Laid Off About 20,000 Workers in 2023, Not 10,000 Like the Media Likes to Say (Also Not Counting Temps and Contractors)
face-saving spin
Links 04/06/2024: Water Shortages and Attacks on Power Plants
Links for the day
[Meme] Faking Azure 'Demand'
The bubble is imploding
Last Month the Media Said Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Would Resume in July, Based on Sources. More People Say the Same This Month.
When Microsoft said it would lay off about 2,000 people in the gaming division (and shut down whole studios) some corporate media cited sources claiming that the bloodbath would follow two months later - i.e. in July
Microsoft's Windows Down to Single-Digit Market Share (Less Than 10%) in About 18 Countries in Africa
According to statCounter data
GNU/Linux Has Become a Lot More Mainstream
it seems clear that the Developing World is adopting software developers
Debian.ie (Ireland) is With Daniel Pocock ('Whack-a-Mole' at WIPO Just Doesn't Work)
Microsofters pondered aloud about doing the same toTechrights
Voting for Debian Developer Daniel Pocock in Ireland This Week
Voting day is Friday
Correcting the Term "Former" Debian Developer (or Emeritus Debian Developer)
As it turns out, there's a complication associated with this term
'Stochastic Parrots' (a Term Coined by Timnit Gebru) Have Failed Microsoft and Now There Are Mass Layoffs in What Microsoft Repeatedly Dubbed a Strategic Growth Area
Meanwhile, Microsoft is over 100 billion dollars in debt
Phoronix Classifieds
one job opening as "newsworthy"?
[Meme] Attack the Messenger (the Author, Publisher)
Never mind if what's reported is factual
Amid Mass Layoffs at Microsoft in Africa GNU/Linux Surges in Usage
it's up to 3.9%
Mass Layoffs in Microsoft Azure Again, for the Fourth Year in a Row
Thousands laid off again
Links 03/06/2024: Spacecraft on the Moon, Tiananmen Square Censorship Ramping Up
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/06/2024: Canon Construction, Coming Out, Abandoning Mobile Phones, and Microsoft's Anti-GPL Plagiarism
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 03, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, June 03, 2024
