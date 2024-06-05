Software: Morphosis, Incus 6.2, DNF 5.2

This release is the second one to feature contribution from students at the University of Texas in Austin, there are a couple more features that were contributed by students which will most likely make it into Incus 6.3 at which point we’ll have wrapped up all of those for this year.

If you’d like to try your hands at contributing some code to Incus, we maintain a list of issues for newcomers, primarily issues and features that are well understood and on which we’d be happy to provide mentoring and assistance.