Software: Morphosis, Incus 6.2, DNF 5.2
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New App Makes Converting Text Documents on Ubuntu Easier
There are many ways to convert documents on Ubuntu, but few are as quick or as easy to use as Morphosis. Morphosis is a new desktop app written in Python and GTK4/libadwaita, powered by Pandoc, a command-line document converter tool for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Stéphane Graber: Announcing Incus 6.2
This release is the second one to feature contribution from students at the University of Texas in Austin, there are a couple more features that were contributed by students which will most likely make it into Incus 6.3 at which point we’ll have wrapped up all of those for this year.
If you’d like to try your hands at contributing some code to Incus, we maintain a list of issues for newcomers, primarily issues and features that are well understood and on which we’d be happy to provide mentoring and assistance.
Fedora
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Contribute to Rawhide Test Days – DNF 5.2
Fedora Rawhide test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora GNU/Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora GNU/Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.
