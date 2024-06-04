Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Saudi Arabia: GNU/Linux Rose From 0.1% to 2.9% (Not Counting Chromebooks)
Notice how steep an increase
-
"It's recommended to disable Secure Boot for a smoother experience."
Published a few days ago
-
GNU/Linux Now Measured at Almost 10% in Iraq, Even Higher Than Apple
So says/sees statCounter this month
-
Microsoft is Political Interference
a subject that very seldom comes up in political debates
New
-
Links 03/06/2024: Blogs' Comeback and YouTube's Crackdown on Adblockers
Links for the day
-
Evri Killed Customer Support in Favour of a 100% Useless Chatbot That Wastes Your Time, Solves Nothing, and Gaslights You
They used to be known as Hermes UK; changing the name won't help dodge bad reputation
-
[Meme] "Make It Seem Like a Social Justice Issue"
Among Us Meeting meme
-
Janus Atienza (UNIX Men) Seems to Have Resorted to Garbage From LLMs, Disguised as 'Linux' 'Articles'...
Two examples from the past 24 hours (that's all of them)
-
[Meme] Steve Ballmer Explains WSL
"I have 3 words for you."
-
Help of Cover Issues of Interest
To be eagle-eyed and on top of issues we depend on input, including pointers
-
Free Software Foundation Has a New Recruit, Anouk Rozestraten
We only recently learned why the FSF no longer mentions public talks of its founder
-
[Meme] Microsoft Politicians
Microsoft gets to decide who can and cannot speak to representatives (politicians)
-
Windows Has Fallen to Just 11.9% in India (on Desktops/Laptops GNU/Linux Rose to 15%, on All Device Types Android Rose to All-Time High of Over 78%)
So only about 1 in 9 Web requests in India comes from Windows
-
Birds Don't Understand They're Free (Until Someone Cages Them)
In order to advocate and advance Software Freedom we'll need to illuminate the underlying problem/s
-
GNU/Linux is Hungry in Hungary
"GIVE DE MONEY BACK TO THE HUNGARY PEOPLE"
-
[Meme] Daniel Pocock Against GAFAM Interference in Irish Politics (for Tax Evasion and More)
Ireland rugby: Out of my way, I'm richer than you are
-
They're Trying to Kill the Internet Archive (and Wayback Machine). The Internet Archive Needs Your Help.
donate to the Internet Archive
-
A Record Week and Another Historic Day Next Monday
7 days from now the sister site turns 20
-
What GAFAM-Funded Organisations Tell You About Mr. Pocock is Untrue
Pocock, like Julian Assange, isn't the bad guy here. But some powerful people want you to think that he is.
-
'Stochastic Parrots' is a Good Description of a Passing Fad
We did several series explaining what they are and why they won't (or can't) work as advertised
-
Mr Pocock for Midlands-North-West (Ireland)
Mr Pocock has been vilified by those whom he exposed
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 02, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, June 02, 2024
-
Egypt: GNU/Linux Exceeds 6%, Windows Down to All-Time Low of 5%
Not counting ChromeOS
-
Gemini Links 03/06/2024: Maturity and Tenstorrent
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):