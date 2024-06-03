The iW-RainboW-G63M is built on a robust platform that supports multiple chipset variants including VP1552, VP1502, VP1402, VP1202, and VP1102. It integrates 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 256MB of QSPI Flash, 16GB of eMMC Flash, and 4Kbit EEPROM, providing ample storage and memory for high-demanding operations.

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers development kits to hobbyists and students. The “Homebrew” themed HackerBox 0103 explores the world of retro and homebrew computers, providing a nostalgic and hands-on experience in assembling and programming a computer from the earlier days of the personal computer revolution.

CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.

Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.

Arch Linux 2024.06.01 is the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to come with the latest and greatest Linux 6.9 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.