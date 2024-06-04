Linux Emerging As a Haven for Those Weary of AI

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Generative AI is all the rage, but users are increasingly becoming weary of the hype. For those users, Linux is proving to be a safe haven.

Tech companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, Amazon, and others are rushing to develop and deploy generative AI in as many ways as possible. Despite companies investing billions in the tech, many users and tech workers remain unconvinced.

According to a study done in late 2023, 85% of consumers said they were not interested in using AI for purchases. Even more telling, 60% said an AI recommendation would not make them more likely to purchase the product in question.

Similarly, another report revealed that 51.6% of tech workers believe AI is overrated. Much of the concern centers around AI’s well-known tendency to hallucinate and provide blatantly false information. As a result, many tech workers don’t believe they can trust AI to help them reliably do their job.

