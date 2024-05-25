Building pages from data in Eleventy and writing a Unix clone in about a month
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Building pages from data in Eleventy
I've expanded the media sections I already had built to include pages generated from data using Eleventy.
-
Drew DeVault ☛ Writing a Unix clone in about a month
I needed a bit of a break from “real work” recently, so I started a new programming project that was low-stakes and purely recreational. On April 21st, I set out to see how much of a Unix-like operating system for x86_64 targets that I could put together in about a month. The result is Bunnix. Not including days I didn’t work on Bunnix for one reason or another, I spent 27 days on this project.