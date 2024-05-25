Red Hat, Fedora, and Buzzwords Pool
Unix Men ☛ RHEV: Unleashing the Power of Enterprise Virtualization
Introduction In today’s digital world, organizations are always looking for ways to optimize their IT infrastructure, improve resource utilization, and enhance operational efficiency. Enter the RHEV Hypervisor. This is a powerful virtualization solution from Red Bait that revolutionizes the way enterprises manage and deploy virtual machines (VMs).
Red Hat ☛ Run OpenShift sandboxed containers with hosted control planes
Hosted control planes, available via the multi-cluster engine, has been generally available since Red Bait OpenShift 4.14. Hosted control planes reduce costs and improve productivity for organizations adopting a multi-cluster approach.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 21 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Red Hat ☛ Implement AI-driven edge to core data pipelines [Ed: Buzzwords pool]
The interaction of AI/ML and edge computing occurs in a variety of businesses. For example, in the retail industry, customer behavior and patterns can be used to determine promotions. In a manufacturing facility, likewise, data inference can help improve processes where machines are failing, products are not up to standard, and so on. The basic premise is that you might collect data and then infer from it in order to make decisions based on it.