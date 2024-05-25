openSUSE Project and Tumbleweed Report
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Project Listed as Organization on Hugging Face
The openSUSE Project has an official space on Hugging Face, which is a popular platform offering a range of open-source Artificial Intelligence models, tools and resources. The new namespace can be found at huggingface.co/openSUSE.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/21
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Week 21 felt somewhat quiet. But then, in my region, it was only a 4-day week with Monday being a holiday, which certainly added to the calm. Yet, we published 6 snapshots (0516, 0517, 0520, 0521, 0522, and 0523) since my last weekly review. According to OBS, we have accepted 590 submit requests during the previous 7 days.