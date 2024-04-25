Games: Steam, Horizon Forbidden West, and More
-
Steam refunds get adjusted to account for pre-release playtime
Valve announced a small tweak to their refund policy, which closes a small loophole left open for Early Access and Advanced Access.
-
Horizon Forbidden West gets Intel XeSS v1.3 and text scaling
Good news for Steam Deck players, and those with not so great vision, as the latest update to Horizon Forbidden West brings in some essential improvements. For Steam Deck players, Valve have rated it as Steam Deck Unsupported for now as they say it can't perform well enough.
-
Ghostwire: Tokyo removed Denuvo Anti-Tamper
I know plenty of people skip over games with Denuvo Anti-Tamper, so for those who do you may wish to now take a look at Ghostwire: Tokyo.
-
Flathub for Linux apps has been given quite the makeover
Flathub is my favourite place to grab various apps for Linux and Steam Deck and it just had a bit of a makeover and it's looking fancy.
-
Atari revives Infogrames and acquires Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Atari are trying more and more to make a proper full comeback now and they've just announced a revival of Infogrames along with acquiring Totally Reliable Delivery Service.
-
Valve makes paid 'Advanced Access' a clear feature on Steam now
With more and more AAA publishers putting up special editions of games you can pay extra for, to play a few days before the main release, Valve has formally made "Advanced Access" a thing on Steam.
-
Semi-open world paper plane adventure 'Paper Sky' coming to Linux and Steam Deck
I do love how indie developers come up with all these unique and quirky game ideas, and now Paper Sky is on the way from developer BRUTE FORCE who also made the dynamic physics platformer Crumble. Crumble was well made and a pretty clever game overall, so I'm keen to see more from this developer.