posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



Quoting: FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring Rhino Linux - LinuxLinks —

This is the eighth article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux. This machine has an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It’s an extremely inexpensive machine costing little more than a Raspberry Pi 5 yet it’s much more powerful. It sounds like an ideal low cost machine to run Linux on the desktop.

For this article in the series, we explore installing and configuring Rhino Linux on the FIREBAT. Rhino Linux is a rolling release Ubuntu-based distribution with Pacstall and the XFCE desktop environment at its core.