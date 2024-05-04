Where does this evolution come from? Experience. The bit starts flipping the first time you see a bug you fixed in the past reappear for a second time. Then you become 80% confident that bug fixes should arrive with tests. You become 90% confident when you see a bug fix someone else committed appear a second time because the fix went through with no tests. You become a rabid 100% adherent when you see a bug fix you reviewed appear a second time because no tests were written even though you insisted there should be tests. It might take years to get to the 100% state, but all good pragmatic practitioners of programming get there eventually.

My advice to a young programmer is to embrace the experience of battle-tested peers. Our craft is relatively young, but remember people have still been doing it a long time. I recently read The Pragmatic Programmer. As a professional programmer for nearly 15 years, it read a bit like Aristotle; almost entirely obvious. It’s not obvious when you first start programming, though! Read this book.