TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 30, 2024



TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.

The Zen 4 processor in TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 features a dedicated and significantly faster Ryzen AI engine that promises great energy efficiency and outstandingly low power consumption under low loads, which leads to longer battery life of up to 11 hours runtime on local video playback.

