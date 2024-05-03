Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Arduino ☛ Seaside Sweeper keeps beaches pristine
There are two Arduino boards used in this project: an Arduino Mega 2560 in the Seaside Sweeper itself and an Arduino UNO Rev3 in the remote. They communicate with each other through nRF24L01+ radio transceivers. The Mega 2560 is able to track its own position using a Neo-6M GPS module and an Adafruit LIS3MDL compass module. Together, those enable the autonomous navigation functionality — though it isn’t clear how Seaside Sweeper detects trash. The Mega 2560 also controls the four drive motors and the scoop mechanism’s servo motor.
Hackaday ☛ Don’t Object To Python Objects
There’s the old joke about 10 kinds of programmers, but the truth is when it comes to programming, there are often people who make tools and people who use tools. The Arduino system is a good example of this. Most people use it like a C compiler. However, it really uses C++, and if you want to provide “things” to the tool users, you need to create objects. For example, when you put Serial in a program, you use an object someone else wrote. Python — and things like Micropython — have the same kind of division. Python started as a scripting language, but it has added object features, allowing a rich set of tools for scripters to use. [Damilola Oladele] shows the ins and outs of object-oriented Python in a recent post.
Arduino ☛ Improve indoor air quality with Arduino
Indoor air quality is incredibly important for our health and quality of life, and taking steps to improve the air quality in our homes — while also saving energy — is one of the best things we can do. It’s also surprisingly easy and can be achieved even with DIY devices that aren’t difficult to put together.
In this article, we’ll look at the ways we can improve air quality at home, along with a few Arduino examples.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Add-on board lets you use four NVMe SSDs at once with Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi 5's PCIe interface sees an ever expanding selection of products and this new board from Geekworm offers up to four M.2 NVMe SSDs in one convenient package