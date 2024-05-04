Windows TCO Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft won't be fixing Windows Recovery Environment error
Microsoft has decided that there will be no automatic resolution for a problem with some Windows 10 devices as they attempted to install a BitLocker security vulnerability patch.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Germany Accuses Russian Hackers Of Cyberattack On SPD
Reportedly, an executive of the German party SPD became victim of a hacker attack in January 2023, resulting in possible data exposure. There were concrete indications of a Russian origin of the attack, at the time.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ LockBit Claims Cyberattack On Hooker Furniture
The LockBit ransomware group, known for its disruptive cyberattacks, is back in the spotlight by claiming a cyberattack on Hooker Furniture. The US-based Hooker Furniture is a prominent player in the furniture industry, known for its designs catering to the hospitality and other sectors.
The LockBit alleges they have exfiltrated customer and business data, setting a deadline of May 08, 2024, to publish the compromised information.
-
[Old] ACM ☛ Are You Confident in Your Backups? – Communications of the ACM
The importance of data backups cannot be overestimated. Backups are essential for reducing the harm from hardware failures and lessening the effects of various hacker attacks, with ransomware being the most dangerous. At the same time, given the widespread availability of cost-effective enterprise backup solutions today, the encryption methods used by ransomware authors should not represent a significant threat. Implementing effective backup strategies is now easier and more affordable for organizations and individual users. However, significant challenges still persist in this area.
-
RIPE ☛ Collaborative DDoS Mitigation: From Research to Operational Practice
Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks continue to plague the Internet and pose a risk to the availability of critical digital systems that we increasingly depend on in our daily lives. Thijs van den Hout and his colleagues outline their contributions and lessons learned from 5 years of research on the topic of collaborative DDoS mitigation, as an improvement on the current strategies.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ F Society Ransomware Group Claims 4 Victims Including Bitfinex, Rutgers University
The F Society ransomware group has listed 4 additional new victims on its leak site. The group’s alleged victims include: Bitfinex, Coinmoma, Rutgers University, and SBC Global Net.
-
Reuters ☛ Ukrainian man sentenced for role in $700 mln ransomware scheme, DOJ says
"Using ransomware, malicious actors from around the globe can paralyze U.S. companies in a matter of minutes," said Leigha Simonton, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, where Vasinskyi was tried.
-
USDOJ ☛ Sodinokibi/REvil Affiliate Sentenced for Role in $700M Ransomware Scheme
“Deploying the REvil ransomware variant, the defendant reached out across the globe to demand hundreds of millions of dollars from U.S. victims,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “But this case shows the Justice Department’s reach is also global—working with our international partners, we are bringing to justice those who target U.S. victims, and we are disrupting the broader cybercrime ecosystem.”