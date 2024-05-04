Windows TCO Leftovers

The LockBit ransomware group, known for its disruptive cyberattacks, is back in the spotlight by claiming a cyberattack on Hooker Furniture. The US-based Hooker Furniture is a prominent player in the furniture industry, known for its designs catering to the hospitality and other sectors.

The LockBit alleges they have exfiltrated customer and business data, setting a deadline of May 08, 2024, to publish the compromised information.