today's leftovers

One of the things I do as a side project for Freexian is to work on various bits of business automation: accounting tools, programs to help contributors report their hours, invoicing, that kind of thing. While it’s not quite my usual beat, this makes quite a good side project as the tools involved are mostly rather sensible and easy to deal with (Python, git, ledger, that sort of thing) and it’s the kind of thing where I can dip into it for a day or so a week and feel like I’m making useful contributions. The logic can be quite complex, but there’s very little friction in the tools themselves.