today's leftovers
Undeadly ☛ OpenSMTPD table protocol changes, now with the backstory
In a recent message to the tech@ mailing list, Omar Polo (op@) asked for comments or oks for a patches implementing a change of table protocols. A little later, Gilles Chehade (gilles@) posted the backstory to the misc@opensmtpd.org mailing list with the backstory for this change.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
TechTarget ☛ 12 top open source databases to consider
Open source databases are viable alternatives to proprietary ones. Here's information on 12 open source and source available technologies for weighing database options.
Debian Family
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Playing with rich
One of the things I do as a side project for Freexian is to work on various bits of business automation: accounting tools, programs to help contributors report their hours, invoicing, that kind of thing. While it’s not quite my usual beat, this makes quite a good side project as the tools involved are mostly rather sensible and easy to deal with (Python, git, ledger, that sort of thing) and it’s the kind of thing where I can dip into it for a day or so a week and feel like I’m making useful contributions. The logic can be quite complex, but there’s very little friction in the tools themselves.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/17 & 18
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Last week, I was attending the SUSE Labs Conference last week and had to skip writing the weekly review. As many SUSE devs were there too, the expectation was to get fewer changes anyway during week 17. Consequently, I am spanning two weeks again today and will be covering the nine snapshots (0419, 0421, 0423, 0425…0430) released during this period.
BSD
FreeBSD ☛ April 2024 Software Development Update
During the first quarter of 2024, the Foundation was recognized as the sponsor for a substantial number of code commits across various components of the FreeBSD project: 180 src, 65 ports, and 18 doc tree commits. These contributions highlight our active role in maintaining and enhancing FreeBSD’s core functionalities.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Nate Graham ☛ Interview on Tech Over Tea about KDE’s position in the world
I recently went on Brodie Robertson’s Tech Over Tea channel for a second time. I guess I didn’t succeed at pissing him off enough on the first go-around, because he invited me back! Let’s see if I did a better job of it this time by telling him he was using Arch wrong. 😀
