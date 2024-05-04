posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2024



Quoting: This Linux Distro Is Focused on Maximum Privacy and Anonymity, Here’s How to Use It —

The phrase “If it’s free, you’re the product” has been around in one paraphrased form or another since 1973, when it was first leveled at commercial television. The words could have been tailor-made for the internet.

When you use a free online service that’s provided or backed by a commercial entity, you’re paying to use that “free” service by permitting them to collect, process, and share data about your online activities and anything else they can deduce about you.

Typically, this leads to personalized advertising, but your data could be used for altogether more shady purposes. One infamous example is the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw the personal data of multiple millions of Facebook users harvested and used in 2016 in an attempt to benefit two presidential candidates.

If you live in an oppressive regime, the use of forbidden or banned services and websites can even lead to imprisonment, so privacy and anonymity are paramount.