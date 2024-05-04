today's howtos
[Old] US NIST ☛ Digital Forensics Using Perl to Harvest Hash Sets [PDF]
For many reasons, the NSRL project is migrating to an open source environment, specifically using Linux, Apache, MySQL and Perl (LAMP) for the core technologies. To this end, our goal is to develop Perl code that can be used by computing nodes, running various operating systems (e.g. Windows, Linux, Mac OS), using common modules available from the Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN www.cpan.org). We have accomplished this for the actual calculation of the hash values; Digest::SHA version 4.3.1, Digest::MD5 version 2.33, Digest::MD4 version 1.3 and String::CRC32 version 1.2 have proven that they provide the expected results
However, the computing nodes must both hash every file encountered and hash the contents of any "archive" type of file (e.g. zip file, tar file, cab file, uuencoded file). The diversity of the operating systems and possible archive file formats means that we need to provide an interface to allow third party applications to process the archive files unless and until Perl modules exist to handle these formats and can be tested.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MariaDB and PHP) on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, you will learn how to install LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP) on the Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" server. You will also learn how to secure MariaDB and create a virtual host using an Apache web server.
Anne Sturdivant ☛ What are Tiny Pages?
A large refactor of weblog's base (and component) styles should include this new base, and use many of the new modern CSS tools we have now to work with, including CSS cascade layers. In order to get up-to-speed on many of the new tools, some which I've only read about, others I've used but not done a deep dive, I want to create individual case studies for each tool or set of tools. These will be done on tiny pages themselves but work to create a Tiny Pages base, so-called because I am aiming for a small footprint.
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Check Memory Usage on Linux using the Terminal
Linux has a wealth of tools that make checking your system memory usage straightforward. This guide will only explore a small number of these tools, but they should be useful enough for most users.
Tony Finch ☛ sudon't – Tony Finch
3. For auditing.
I doubt I have ever seen or heard of sudo’s logs being used effectively.
But (assuming there is in fact some practical use to it) sudo was better at logging who did what than other privilege escalation tools, such as login or su. In particular, sshd was for a long time unable to log which public key was used to authenticate, which is a sad omission especially for shared privileged accounts such as root.
University of Toronto ☛ UEFI, BIOS, and other confusing x86 PC (firmware) terms
IBM compatible x86 PCs have come with firmware since their first days. This firmware was called (the) BIOS, and so over time 'BIOS' became the generic term for 'IBM compatible x86 PC firmware' (which could come from various companies who carefully reimplemented it from scratch in ways that didn't violate IBM's copyrights). Over time, PC firmware ('BIOS') got more complex and acquired more (boot time) user interface features, like all sorts of splash screens, tuning options, semi-graphical interfaces, and so on. However, the actual BIOS API, primarily used at boot time, stayed more or less unchanged and as a result PCs kept booting in a simple and limited way, (mostly) using the Master Boot Record (MBR).
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. TeamViewer is a powerful remote desktop application that allows users to access and control remote computers securely over the internet.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeamViewer on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamViewer on Fedora 40. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS.
ID Root ☛ Whereis Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux, the open-source operating system known for its robustness and versatility, has become an essential tool for developers, system administrators, and tech enthusiasts worldwide. One of the most powerful aspects of GNU/Linux is its command-line interface (CLI), which allows users to perform complex tasks efficiently.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Flarum Next Generation Forum on Ubuntu 24.04
Flarum is free and open-source forum software in PHP, JavaScript, and TypeScript. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to install Flarum on Ubuntu 24.04. You will install Flarum with the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP), then secure it via HTTPS using Certbot and letsencrypt.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to run Podman containers under Systemd with Quadlet
Linux Hint ☛ How to Disable UEFI Secure Boot on a Proxmox VE Virtual Machine
For GPU passthrough to work or for installing specific device drivers on a Proxmox VE virtual machine, you may need to disable UEFI Secure Boot on your Proxmox VE virtual machine. In this article, I will show you how to disable UEFI secure boot on a Proxmox VE virtual machine.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Check Bash Version
You can check the bash version for many cases, including troubleshooting and finding the currently available version in the system.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Set and Use Environment Variables In Bash Script
Environment variables are used to store and manage the data to modify the processes in the GNU/Linux system.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS: A Step-by-Step Guide
Install Docker effortlessly on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) with our expert, easy-to-follow guide. Perfect for beginners and pros alike.
Net2 ☛ How to Recover CR2, RAW, NEF, CRW Photos after Deleting
Generally, all digital cameras store their photos in raw format. This is because it allows the cameras to capture all the details more effectively, especially when you do not want to use photo recovery apps.
TecAdmin ☛ Adding a Swap File to Ubuntu 24.04: A Complete Tutorial
Are you dealing with low RAM on your Ubuntu system? This is a common issue on systems required more memory to running applications smoothly. This can be resolved by adding more memory, but that involves additional costs.
Trend Oceans ☛ How to Fix Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Frozen, Black, or Unresponsive Screen
I was hoping to see a fresh Ubuntu screen, but it was a complete frozen, blank or black screen. At the time of installing Ubuntu 24.04 on VMware Workstation 17, I felt something odd, like the background of the installer some times it’s coming up on the screen, and some times it’s totally blank.
nixCraft ☛ How to add cron job entry for acme.sh
Recently, I moved my server from Linode to AWS, which was a new environment for me. Initially, everything appeared to be working correctly, and I assumed everything was running smoothly. However, I forgot to migrate the cron job that acme.sh uses to renew the certificate automatically.
This oversight caused my Let's Encrypt certificates to expire, resulting in security warnings and potential disruptions for visitors to my website. Opps!
H2S Media ☛ How to install NVM on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Nodejs is already popular among developers for creating server and client-side Javascript command line tools and applications. So, those planning to use Node on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 would require NVM to manage various versions of Nodejs & NPM efficiently.
Fixed “traceroute: command not found” in Linux
Traceroute is a widely used network management command-line utility for GNU/Linux and macOS. It counts the number of hops required for the source to reach the destination, as well as the duration of each hop.
How to Install Tiny Tiny RSS Using Docker on PC (Ultimate Guide)
Tiny Tiny RSS (also known as TT-RSS) is a free, open-source, and highly customizable web-based RSS reader that you can set up on your local machine or on your server using Docker.
How to Install LXD on GNU/Linux (with Pro’s Practical Examples)
LXD (pronounced lex-dee) is a lightweight container manager that allows you to run GNU/Linux containers (LXC), a type of container similar to VMware that maintains its state even after a system reboot and uses the host system kernel.
Upgrading the Portage Profile to 23.0 in Gentoo GNU/Linux (OpenRC) and merging /usr
This week I finally had some spare time to upgrade the Gentoo GNU/Linux Portage Profile from 17.1 to 23.0 (see Gentoo GNU/Linux News item of 22 March 2024 titled ‘Profile upgrade to version 23.0 available‘) in my two Gentoo GNU/Linux installations: one Stable (amd64), the other Testing (~amd64).
Linux Handbook ☛ Self-hosting ONLYOFFICE DocSpace with Docker
Let me share how I deployed an instance of ONLYOFFICE DocSpace for document collaboration.