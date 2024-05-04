For many reasons, the NSRL project is migrating to an open source environment, specifically using Linux, Apache, MySQL and Perl (LAMP) for the core technologies. To this end, our goal is to develop Perl code that can be used by computing nodes, running various operating systems (e.g. Windows, Linux, Mac OS), using common modules available from the Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN www.cpan.org). We have accomplished this for the actual calculation of the hash values; Digest::SHA version 4.3.1, Digest::MD5 version 2.33, Digest::MD4 version 1.3 and String::CRC32 version 1.2 have proven that they provide the expected results

However, the computing nodes must both hash every file encountered and hash the contents of any "archive" type of file (e.g. zip file, tar file, cab file, uuencoded file). The diversity of the operating systems and possible archive file formats means that we need to provide an interface to allow third party applications to process the archive files unless and until Perl modules exist to handle these formats and can be tested.