Compulab unveils the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS which is an advanced industrial IoT gateway equipped with dual GbE ports and GPS connectivity, offering versatility and robust functionality in a compact, modular DIN-rail form factor and fanless design.

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 include support to add customized files for SCAP security profile to a blueprint, support for the minimal RHEL installation to install only the s390utils-core package, and the ability to configure Keylime server components, the verifier and registrar, as containers.

Coming ten months after TUXEDO Stellaris 17 Gen5, which featured the fastest notebook hardware on the planet, the 6th generation TUXEDO Stellaris 17 laptop is now powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36 MB cache, 55 W TDP, up to 5,8 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics.

The newly supported devices in the fwupd 1.9.19 release include the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840, and 2818. On top of that, the new fwupd release implements the ability to retry downloads as a workaround for flaky network connections.

Based on Wine 9.0, the Proton 9.0 release adds support for the Dinogen Online, Photography Simulator Demo, George McGeehan Gamer Hero, THE FINALS, True Reporter. Mystery of Mistwood, Road to Vostok Demo, Witch on the Holy Night, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum video games.