posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2024



Quoting: TSAC: A New Free & Open Source Very Low Bitrate Solution —

If you’re in any way involved in the digital audio ecosystem, the following news can’t help but get you excited as their potential to change a lot of things. TSAC is a brand-new, free and open-source, audio compression utility developed by Fabrice Bellard, the author of FFmpeg and QEMU.

Developed to compress audio at incredibly low bitrates while maintaining high perceptual quality, TSAC impressively reduces a 3.5-minute stereo song to just 192 KiB. It operates at bitrates as low as 5.5 kb/s for mono and 7.5 kb/s for stereo, all at a standard sample rate of 44.1 kHz.