BSD: FreeBSD, BSD on a PC, and OpenBSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ Why FreeBSD Continues to Innovate and Thrive – FreeBSD Foundation
The dynamic and disruptive technology industry has witnessed many shifts within its overall landscape, including changes that have forced long-term technologies to adapt and evolve.
FreeBSD is no different. Each new release demonstrates its commitment to continuous improvement and adaptation to meet the ever-changing requirements of current and future users across industries. What does that mean exactly? Let’s look at the most recent releases and what’s next.
-
Michał Sapka ☛ Why I run a BSD on a PC
As a result of this, there is very little interference from Big Tech. While Linux is happily in bed with the likes of Microsoft, Google, who are able to steer the development, BSDs are still very much a niche and independent product. Just look at list of sponsors of Linux Foundation!
In BSD-land we’ve got some big players, with Netflix being the most prominent one. But the cooperation is very much on partner terms. Netflix gives back, but it does not dictate the direction.
-
[Old] Michał Sapka ☛ OpenBSD: Live from OpenBSD in Amsterdam
OpenBSD Amsterdam is a small company based in (to the surprise of everyone reading this) Amsterdam. What’s even better is that they serve OpenBSD VMS from OpenBSD hosts via vmm(4) and vmd(8) - a small virtualization driver baked into OpenBSD. Cool.
What’s even cooler is that they give a significant part of their earnings to the OpenBSD Foundation.