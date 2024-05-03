Events: LinuxFest Northwest Wrap-up, Akademy, Summer of Code
System76 ☛ LinuxFest Northwest Wrap-up
Let everyone know you are going to Akademy 2024 E-banners
The E-Banners for #Akademy2024 are now available!
Use them to promote Akademy on your websites, blogs, social control media headers, or any other platform.
There are three different sizes to choose from. If you decide to use the banners, it would be great if you could link them to the Akademy website to help attract more visitors.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Felipe Borges: GNOME will be mentoring 8 new contributors for Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2024
We are happy to announce that GNOME was assigned eight slots for Google Summer of Code projects this year!
GSoC is a program focused on bringing new contributors into open source software development. A number of long term GNOME developers are former GSoC interns, making the program a very valuable entry point for new members in our project.
