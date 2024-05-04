Mozilla Localization and Firefox Extensions on Android
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n report: May 2024 Edition
Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: 1000+ Firefox for Android extensions now available
The new open ecosystem of extensions on Firefox for Android launched in December with just over 400 extensions. Less than five months later we’ve surpassed 1,000 Firefox for Android extensions. That’s an impressive achievement by this developer community! It’s exciting to see so many developers embrace the opportunity to explore new creative possibilities for mobile browser customization.